How White Iowans Can Support Their Neighbors of Color

DES MOINES, Iowa — Cellphone video of George Floyd being pinned down by a Minneapolis police officer has the entire country talking about racism.

“Now no white American can say, I don’t know what’s going on, we’ve seen it, now the question is will we step in along and behind black and brown communities to support,” Drake University Professor Dr. Jennifer Harvey said.

Dr. Harvey recently published an article in CNN about talking to children about race.

“Kids from the youngest of ages recognize race, start to know and make observations about what it means in our society, and parents, parents, and black parents do this, parents simply need to lean in, engage the conversation, offer the conversation,” Dr. Harvey said.

But this conversation doesn’t stop with children. The Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission said adults need to step up and demand change at the local level.

“You get involved in city council saying hey we’re seeing what happened in this community, we’re seeing what happened in that community, we don’t want that in our community, we want opportunity for all, we want to make sure that we have policies and procedures in place to ensure that things like that that happened in Minneapolis don’t happen here,” Des Moines Civil and Human Rights Commission Director Joshua V. Barr said.

Bar said you must cast your vote every day with your dollar.

“We vote every day with our dollars, the places we put our money into, the organizations we support, the businesses, the corporations, we vote every day with our dollar. So, whatever you put your money into you’re supporting something,” Barr said.

Local organizations said if you can’t give financially, give your neighbors of color an ear.

“The best way for citizens to understand the reality that people are living is to actually listen to what they are telling us, look with our own eyes don’t wait for a cellphone video, get to know people in communities outside of your own, understand their lived experience, listen, stop talking and listen,” ACLU of Iowa Executive Director Mark Stringer said.