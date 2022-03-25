Iowa State Cyclone fans are facing a tough dilemma Friday night — which game will they watch? Both the men and women have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in their respective NCAA Basketball Tournaments, but a cruel twist of scheduling fate has the games happening at the same time.

Fans will have to use a multi-screen experience to watch both. Two TVs are definitely better than one in this case! Check out the channels and tip-off times to make sure you’ve got the right setup to view the action.

(3)Iowa State women vs. (10) Creighton

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPN2 (ESPN online or in the app)

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

(11)Iowa State men vs. (10) Miami

Time: 8:59 p.m. CT

Channel: TBS (NCAA online or in the app)

Location: United Center, Chicago, IL

The Iowa State women won against 14-seed UT Arlington 78-71 in the first game of the tournament and beat six-seed Georgia 67-44 to move on to the Sweet Sixteen. Their opponent, Creighton, stunned the two-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round 64-62.

The Iowa State men beat six-seed LSU 59-54 in the opening round of the tournament and knocked off three-seed Wisconsin 54-49 in the second round. Miami beat two-seed Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16 and face the Cyclones.