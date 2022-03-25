Iowa State Cyclone fans are facing a tough dilemma Friday night — which game will they watch? Both the men and women have advanced to the Sweet Sixteen in their respective NCAA Basketball Tournaments, but a cruel twist of scheduling fate has the games happening at the same time.

Fans will have to use a multi-screen experience to watch both. Two TVs are definitely better than one in this case! Check out the channels and tip-off times to make sure you’ve got the right setup to view the action.

(3)Iowa State women vs. (10) Creighton

(11)Iowa State men vs. (10) Miami

The Iowa State women won against 14-seed UT Arlington 78-71 in the first game of the tournament and beat six-seed Georgia 67-44 to move on to the Sweet Sixteen. Their opponent, Creighton, stunned the two-seed Iowa Hawkeyes in the second round 64-62.

The Iowa State men beat six-seed LSU 59-54 in the opening round of the tournament and knocked off three-seed Wisconsin 54-49 in the second round. Miami beat two-seed Auburn to advance to the Sweet 16 and face the Cyclones.