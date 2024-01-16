IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes are undefeated in Big Ten play and on Tuesday night they’ll face another conference test when they take on the Wisconsin Badgers.

The #2 ranked Hawkeyes (17-1) face the Badgers (8-8) at home in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. The game isn’t on broadcast TV and can only be watched on the Peacock app. The monthly subscription for Peacock is $5.99 and the app can be downloaded in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark is coming off a 30-point game against Indiana on Saturday. That puts her at 3,274 points so far in her college career. Clark continues to make gains toward the career scoring record held by Kelsey Plum who scored 3,527 points while playing for the University of Washington between 2013-2017.