MADISON, Wisc.– The Iowa Hawkeyes(5-1) are on the road this weekend against the Wisconsin Badgers(4-1).

Both teams are coming into the game with victories in the previous week. Iowa beat Purdue 20-14 and Wisconsin won against Rutgers, 24-13.

The Big Ten clash is set for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. TV coverage will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Fox and you can stream the game live on the Fox Sports app.

Hawkeye fans traveling for the game will have some classic Fall football weather with temperatures in the 50s and a chance for some rain.

After Wisconsin, Iowa’s next opponent is Minnesota. The Golden Gophers travel to Iowa City on October 21 for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff.