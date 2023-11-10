IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Hawkeyes are hosting the Scarlet Knights of Rutgers this Saturday at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.

The Hawkeyes (7-2) are coming off another low-scoring affair in a 10-7 win over Northwestern, while the Scarlet Knights (6-3) lost big to Ohio State last week, 35-16.

Coverage of the game starts at 2:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with kickoff scheduled for 2:40 p.m. The game will also be available to stream on the Fox Sports app if you already have a subscription to the BTN.

Gameday weather in Iowa City looks to be dry with temps in the low 50s expected around kickoff. Winds should be about 10 to 15 mph and out of the southeast.