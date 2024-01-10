WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana — The Caitlin Clark effect is coming to Indiana Wednesday night as the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-1) take on Big Ten foe Purdue Boilermakers (9-5).

Mackey Arena on Purdue’s campus is sold out for the game. If you don’t have a ticket you’re only option to watch the Hawkeyes and their superstar Clark will be streaming on the Peacock app. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Basketball fans in Indiana may have snapped up all those tickets with the hope of getting a sneak peek of what they could see from the WNBA’s Indiana Fever next season. The Fever have the #1 pick in the draft and if Clark doesn’t stick around for a COVID season with Hawks, it’s a good bet she’ll be lacing up her kicks in Indianapolis.