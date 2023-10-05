IOWA CITY, Iowa — If you’re an Iowa Hawkeye football fan who won’t be in the stands at Kinnick Stadium this Saturday, your options are limited on how you can watch the game against Purdue.

It won’t be on broadcast TV and will only be streaming live on the Peacock TV app as part of the Big 10’s new deal with NBC. A subscription to Peacock TV costs $5.99 a month for the Premium package.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store depending on your device. If you’re looking to watch on a bigger screen than your phone or tablet, you’ll likely need a streaming device hooked up to your TV like a Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or Apple TV. Most newer televisions already have the ability to stream content built in.

The Iowa (4-1) vs. Purdue (2-3) game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Sports Director Keith Murphy and Chief Meteorologist Ed Wilson have their own off-the-cuff thoughts on the Hawkeye game only being available through streaming. Check them out below:

If you’d like to check out more Off the Cuff content from Ed and Murph, click here.