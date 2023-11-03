CHICAGO — The Iowa Hawkeyes return to play Saturday, just two weeks after a disappointing loss to Minnesota and almost a week after learning this will be the final season at Iowa for beleaguered Offensive Coordinator Brian Ferentz.

The Hawkeyes (6-2) travel to Chicago, Illinois to take on the Northwestern Wildcats (4-4) but they won’t be playing on campus. This football game is getting a new (old) venue — Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs’ field will be transformed into a football field.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and you won’t be able to find the game on broadcast TV — you can only watch it streaming on Peacock. A subscription to Peacock TV costs $5.99 a month for the Premium package.

The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store depending on your device. If you’re looking to watch on a bigger screen than your phone or tablet, you’ll likely need a streaming device hooked up to your TV like a Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, or Apple TV. Most newer televisions already have the ability to stream content built in.