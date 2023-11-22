LINCOLN, Nebraska — The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2) end the regular season against the rival Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-6) in the Heroes Game on Friday.

Kickoff is set for 11:00 a.m. in Lincoln and the game will be broadcast on CBS. If you don’t have a digital tuner, cable, or satellite you can stream the game in the Paramount+ app but that requires a subscription.

Win or lose — Iowa has already secured a spot in the Big Ten Championship on December 2 and will take on the winner of Saturday’s Ohio State vs. Michigan game on NBC.

If the Cornhuskers beat the Hawkeyes, Nebraska would become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2016.