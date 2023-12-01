INDIANAPOLIS – The Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2) are hoping to cap an improbable season Saturday night by playing spoiler to the #2 ranked Michigan Wolverines (12-0) in the Big Ten Championship.

Iowa, ranked #16, faces off against Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The game is being broadcast on Fox and coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. You’ll also be able to stream the game live in the Fox Sports app.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook as of Friday morning, Michigan is a 23 ½-point favorite against Iowa as Friday. The over-under is 35 ½ points. This is subject to change.