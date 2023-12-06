AMES, Iowa — Some Hilton Magic will probably be welcome Wednesday night as the Iowa State Cyclones face off against the #4 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in a major in-state rivalry.

Tip-off for the sold-out Cy-Hawk game in Ames is set for 6:00 p.m. It’s airing on TV on ESPN2 and can also be streamed in the ESPN app with a subscription.

Hawkeye superstar Caitlin Clark needs just 22 points to hit the 3,000-point mark in her college career. She’s been averaging 29 points a game this season. Clark is on track to break Kelsey Plum’s NCAA career scoring record of 3,527 points, which was set in 2017, sometime this season.

Wednesday’s game marks the 54th competition between Iowa State (4-3) and Iowa (8-1). The Hawkeyes lead the series 30-23.