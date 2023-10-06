AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) will be looking to snap back against TCU (3-2) on Saturday following last weekend’s lopsided loss to Oklahoma.

The Cyclones will take the field against the Horned Frogs in the Jack Trice Legacy Football Game. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. and you can watch live on FS1 or stream it on the Fox Sports app.

If you’re in the stands, you’ll want to bundle up. It will be 54° at kickoff with winds from 10-15 miles per hour. The temperature will drop into the upper 40s for later in the game.

Jack Trice was the first African-American student-athlete at Iowa State. Saturday’s game is being played just one day shy of the 100-year anniversary of Trice’s death following an injury he received in a game against the University of Minnesota.

The football stadium on Iowa State’s campus was renamed Jack Trice Stadium in 1997 to honor his legacy.