NORMAN, Okla. — The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2) travel to Norman, Oklahoma this weekend to take on the #14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0).

The Cyclones found their offense against Oklahoma State last Saturday. QB Rocco Becht had a big day with three touchdowns and 348 yards. Iowa State beat Oklahoma State 34-27.

You can watch the game Saturday on FS1 with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 p.m. It will also be streamed on the Fox Sports app.