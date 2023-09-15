The Iowa State Cyclones are matching up against the Ohio University Bobcats on Saturday, September 16 in Athens, Ohio. The game kicks off at 11:00 a.m. and can be watched on ESPNU or in the ESPN app.
by: Kelly Maricle
