MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Iowa State Cyclones are on the road for their final game of the season Saturday. The Cyclones take on #19 Kansas State in a night game in Manhattan.

Kickoff for the Iowa State (6-5) vs. Kansas State (8-3) game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The game is being broadcast on Fox and will also be streaming in the Fox Sports app.

The Cyclones are coming off a 26-16 loss to #7 Texas last weekend and Kansas State was victorious over Kansas, 31-27.