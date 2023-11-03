AMES, Iowa — It’s Homecoming for Iowa State this week as they host #22 Kansas at Jack Trice Stadium.

The Cyclones (5-3) are coming off a strong showing against Baylor, in a game in which they never trailed. Iowa State is now in a four-way tie for first place in the Big 12 with Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas State. The Jayhawks (6-2) upset Oklahoma last week.

Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Saturday and the game is being broadcast on ESPN. You can also stream it in the ESPN app if you have a subscription.

It looks to be a pleasant Fall night for football fans in Ames. Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s to the lower 40s during the game. Winds are expected to be light.