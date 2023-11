PROVO, Utah — Two teams with identical records (5-4) will be battling for bowl eligibility on Saturday when the Iowa State Cyclones and the BYU Cougars face off at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The Cyclones fell short to Kansas at Iowa State’s Homecoming last week and BYU is coming off a loss to West Virginia.

Kickoff will be a late one for Cyclone fans — 9:15 p.m. The game is being broadcast on ESPN and can also be streamed in the ESPN app with a subscription.