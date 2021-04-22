How to Watch High School Athletes Compete in the Drake Relays

DES MOINES, Iowa — High schoolers get their one and only chance to compete at the Drake Relays Thursday. However, due to social distancing guidelines, thousands of parents and fans won’t be able to see these students compete in person.

For 52 years, Drake Relays tickets have sold out with 15,00 people in attendance. This year the university had to cut seats down to 3,000. This has left many parents frustrated as tickets sold quickly. However, there are other options for those who want to view the races.

Mediacom will be airing live coverage all day of the high school races and field events that will be held outside.

Runnerspace.com will also be streaming Thursday’s events with a subscription charge for this service.

Lastly, parents can check online to see if any ticket holders who don’t have kids in the race might be willing to sell their tickets. This year, tickets will be digital if you do obtain a ticket from someone else.

Just Wednesday, Drake University gave a total of 150 tickets to high school coaches to allocate to families. These tickets sold extremely fast. Blake Boldon, Director of the Drake Relays said although they understand parents’ frustrations, the university is happy to be one of the only schools with a high school competition this year.

“Florida relays, Kansas relays, Texas relays, Mt. SAC relays, and Penn relays, our five closest peers all canceled the high school portion of their competition,” Boldon said. “So we’re honored and excited about the opportunity we’ve prepared for our high school athletes.”