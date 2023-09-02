IOWA — Labor Day weekend has arrived and with it comes the return of college football in Iowa. Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Iowa State Cyclones kick off their seasons today before matching up with one-another in the annual Cy-Hawk rivalry renewal.

Here is how to catch their season openers today:

Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes open the season at home hosting the Utah State Aggies. The game kicks off at 11:00am on FS1. Temperatures will be in the low 80s at kickoff but could be above 90 by the end of the game.

The Iowa State Cyclones will open the 2023 season by welcoming the University of Northern Iowa Panthers – an in-state FCS rival – to Jack Trice Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:00pm. You’ll only be able to find the broadcast on ESPN+. Gametime temperatures are expected to be above 90 for entire game in Ames.