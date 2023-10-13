IOWA CITY, Iowa — The national NCAA runner-up Iowa Hawkeye women’s basketball team will jumpstart its season Sunday with a potentially record-breaking exhibition game — in a football stadium.

The Hawkeyes, led by National Player of the Year Caitlin Clark, are hoping to break the attendance record for a women’s college basketball game with the Crossover at Kinnick event on Sunday. The Hawkeyes are playing the DePaul Blue Demons in an exhibition game outdoors, at Kinnick Stadium.

If you can’t make it to the game you can watch it on the Big Ten Network. Coverage is slated to begin at 2:00 p.m. and the game will also be streamed live on the Fox Sports app for those who have a subscription through their cable/satellite provider.

Players and the fans in the stands will have to deal with some windy conditions for the game. The forecast calls for temps in the 50s and winds 10 to 20 mph. Clark has even joked about it saying, “I’m gonna plan on shooting two airballs because of the wind.”

General admission tickets are still available.