AMES, IOWA — A two-night Cy-Hawk doubleheader at Hilton Coliseum concludes on Thursday night when the Iowa State Cyclones welcome the Iowa Hawkeyes’ men’s basketball team to Ames.

The Cyclones (6-2) and Hawkeyes (5-3) tip off at 6:30pm on ESPNU. The Cyclones are favored by 7.5 points in the game. The Hawkeyes won the last matchup between the schools in 2023; the schools have split the last 10 games 5-5.