How To Stop an Ice Dam From Leaking Into Your Home

IOWA — The worst of winter is hopefully now behind us in central Iowa after two weeks spent at or below zero. All of that cold air and the snow that preceded it have gutters and roofs across the area backing up with ice dams.

The dams are caused when heat escaping your home melts snow or ice on your roof from underneath. That water then trickles into your gutters where it re-freezes. That re-freezing can damage your gutters, roof and even interior walls – according to Dave Sents with O’Donnell Ace Hardware.

“The more ice, the more weight you have on your gutter systems,” says Sents, “You can also have ice dams which cause water to go up under the shingles and into the substrate and actually get into the walls of your house as well and cause some water damage.”

To avoid damaging your roof, try using ice melt on the ice dams. You can fill an old pair of pantyhose full of salt and lay that across the dam and hanging slightly off your roof. The salt and melt through the ice and the stocking will help create a channel for melting ice and snow to run off onto the ground, not into the already frozen gutter.

Sents says ice melting salt is the only thing to use once a dam has formed on your roof. Trying to break it up or chip it away could cause further damage, as could caustic chemicals. Sents recommends a gutter heating system as a preventive measure before the next big freeze hits. The electrical system attaches to roofs and gutters and passes heat through a grid of wires to keep water flowing through your downspouts.