DES MOINES, Iowa — Pothole season has arrived early in Des Moines.

Rising daytime temperatures coupled with freezing overnight lows are a recipe for creating potholes in the streets. The Des Moines Pubic Works Department expects pothole reports to surge in the coming week.

“We’ve already seen an increase in pothole reports in the last week, and we expect that number to soar with the weather we’re expecting,” said Public Works Director Jonathan Gano.

Public Works crews are already out patching potholes using a cold mix asphalt blend that will help patch Des Moines streets until the weather improves enough to use a hot mix asphalt in the spring.

Des Moines residents can report potholes by calling the 24/7 Public Works Customer Service Center at 515-283-4950 or on the MyDSMmobile App where users can report precise locations on the map.

“Reporting potholes is a key to helping our crews identify problem areas and fix them quickly,” Gano said. “We aim to complete pothole fixes within 24-48 hours of receiving a report, although the response time could be slightly slower during peak times like we’re expecting this week.”

“Especially if you are not on a snow route, the only way that we will know if a pothole is there is if you call it in,” Gano said.

Des Moines Public Works receives 5,000 to 7,000 pothole reports in a typical year.