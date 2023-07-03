DES MOINES, Iowa — Temperatures over the next couple days are expected to reach over 90 degrees. With these high temperatures comes the risk of heat exhaustion and even heat stroke. Here are some symptoms to watch for and how to keep yourself safe over the holiday.

Heat Stroke

According to the Mayo Clinic heatstroke can occur when your body overheats, usually as a result of extended exposure or physical exertion in high temperatures, and is unable to cool down. Without immediate emergency care, a heatstroke can result in permanent disability or death. A heatstroke can occur if your body temperature reaches 104 degrees or higher.

Some symptoms of heatstroke include confusion, nausea, loss of consciousness, hot and dry skin, seizures, and a very high body temperature. If you see someone possibly suffering from these symptoms call 911. While waiting for emergency medical services to arrive, the CDC recommends moving the individual to a shaded area, place cold wet cloths or ice on the individual’s head, neck, armpits, and groin, or soak clothing with cool water.

Heat Exhaustion

Heat exhaustion is another common heat related illness. According to the Mayo Clinic, heat exhaustion occurs when the body loses large amounts of water and salt, usually from excessive sweating.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness, thirst, heavy sweating, and an elevated body temperature. If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion move them to a cool area, use cool cloths on their skin, and offer them sips of water.

The CDC said if symptoms worsen or last longer than 1 hour seek medical help. Heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke if a person’s body temperature doesn’t cool down.

Resources

Polk County activated its extreme temperature plan after temperatures on Monday were expected to exceed 90 degrees. The plan includes emergency shelters offering weather amnesty and DART providing free rides to cooling centers. For more information on where to find cooling centers visit Polk County Emergency Management’s website.