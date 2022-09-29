TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power, homes flooded from storm surge, roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.

Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WFLA and our parent company Nexstar are partnering with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage, and help in the form of donations is especially important as they respond to the devastation.

People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can do so by clicking here.