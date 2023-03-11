DES MOINES, Iowa — The deadline for tax filing season is just over a month away and the process may be a lot to manage for some.

The Iowa Center for Economic Success helps connect people with free tax help using it’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance or VITA programs. VITA programs have physical locations that people can visit to get free tax preparation services by an IRS certified tax preparer. There are dozens of sites all around the state including 6 locations in the metro area. The center says it is designed to help low-to-moderate income taxpayers.

“Generally those that make $60,000 or less for a household income. That is the amount that you would get your earned income tax credit if you have five people in your family. So we do that, we also have target populations of the elderly, limited English proficient people, rural areas and people with disabilities,” said Karla Evans with the Iowa Center for Economic Success.

You can find all the locations where services are offered for free on the center’s website.

Make sure to bring a valid ID, social security card and other relevant tax information to an appointment.