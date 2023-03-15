DES MOINES – Daylight Saving Time has everyone hitting the snooze button. And the loss of sleep Iowans go through every year can have negative health effects.

Dr. Stephen Grant, the Director of Sleep Medicine at MercyOne Sleep Center, said that the center’s demand is high and spiked during the pandemic.

“We’re definitely busy. Coming out of COVID I think a lot of people got in touch with health problems they had in life. So we have a very brisk referral system from the MercyOne network, as well as patients themselves struggling with a sleep experience feeling tired or delayed during the day or some connection in their own life they say ‘hey I wonder how I’m sleeping tonight’ and it kind of leads to our clinic,” Dr. Grant said.

Dr. Jyothi Prabha, an Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine specialist at MercyOne Sleep Center, said that there are some ways that people can prepare for Daylight Saving Time to lessen the blow it has on their sleep health.

“Maybe 10 days before you can start adjusting your timing. You can try to sleep a little earlier maybe 20-25 minutes so by the time the exact time shift happens you’re kind of ready for that. Anyway, 7-8 hours of sleep is absolutely necessary for any adult and for kids it’s more like 9-13 hours we need so if you start getting a good sleep before this change you’re kind of ready for the day,” Dr. Prabha said.

Dr. Prabha also recommended spending more time out when the sun is shining and considering a vitamin D supplement.