How to Cope with Post Election Day Stress

DES MOINES, Iowa – Election day is finally over and as we wait for the results many Americans are feeling overwhelmed. However, health professionals are offering helpful tips for dealing with negative emotions.

“Taking care of ourselves individually will make us stronger,” said Dr. Sarah Tartar, Clinical Neuropsychologist at Mercy One in Des Moines. “So that when we are communicating with the other people that we love and live with and work with that we can all see each other’s perspective.”

Dr. Tartar also believes living through a pandemic is adding to people’s anxiety.

“I’m seeing a little bit of depression or some anxiety about this. So it might be a good opportunity to talk with your doctor to see if the treatment might be an option.”

To deal with the anxiety Dr. Tartar encourages physical fitness. Exercise has been known to release endorphins; a chemical responsible for feeling happy.

Next, take a break from social media. Social media can be positive but it can also be destructive. Dr. Tartar said consider unplugging from it.

Third, avoid having conversations about politics with family and friends. Dr. Tartar believes having conversations about politics can hurt relationships.

Lastly, take care of yourself.

