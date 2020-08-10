How to Build a Healthy Immune System

Whether it’s a pandemic or cold and flu season, people are always trying to find ways to boost their immune system to keep from getting sick. It’s very well known things like Vitamin D and C are important for your body’s immune system, but doctors like Arielle Lebitan, M.D. are working to make sure people understand what the right amount is and how more isn’t always better.

“I think the ‘more is better’ concept is is not only a misconception, but it really can lead to a lot of harm that I don’t think people realize. Especially when we’re in sort of crisis mode with something like COVID-19, everybody’s like, ‘oh my gosh immunity. I need to take Vitamin D because they said it is good. So I’m going to take 10 times what they said, you know because that’ll be better.’ It turns out it’s actually not better and it actually can cause great harm,” Dr. Lebitan said.

Dr. Lebitan said a good daily vitamin regimen year-round is actually best to make sure you are getting the correct amount of things like Vitamin D, Vitamin C, and Zinc, which can all help in ways keep your immune system strong. But if you’re looking for a magic bullet to boost your body’s ability to fight off bugs, you might be disappointed.

There are things you can do naturally to help as well, and those go hand-in-hand with an overall healthy lifestyle. Dr. Lebatin said things including:

Eat a Healthy, Well Balanced Diet – Make sure it has plenty of colorful fruits and vegetables. Exercise Regularly – Current guidelines advise Americans to do at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity, like brisk walking, every week. Get Enough Sleep – 7-9 hours is recommended. Drink Plenty of Water. Keep Up The Hand Washing.

Dr. Lebitan is the co-owner of Vous Vitamin. There she said you can take a quiz to find out exactly what kind of daily multi-vitamin you need to support your body in multiple ways. It takes into account many factors including age, sex, diet, lifestyle, and health concerns to make a multi-vitamin specially tailor to your needs.