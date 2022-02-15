DES MOINES – Tax season is here and due to the child tax credit and other pandemic stimulus it may be more difficult to file this year.

Cameron McCarty, CEO and President of Vivid Tax Advisory Services, says that many people who received the child tax credit but do not qualify may be surprised when they see they need to pay back it back.

“The piece with the child tax credit is going to be if you actually qualify.” McCarty said, “I think that’s going to be something were going to run up against going hey you got those monthly credits and your income went up and now we have to pay it back.”.

McCarty recommends filing with a professional to navigate the added layers of complexity that come with tax credits.

For some however, professional tax filing services are too expensive. Luckily there are programs around Iowa called Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs that offer free tax filing services to low and middle income people.

United Way in Des Moines offers a VITA program. Michelle Rich, United Way’s Community Impact Officer of Income, says that VITA programs are a good alternative for those who may not have the means for professional tax filing.

“Tax services cost $200 to $400 which to some is a hefty amount and others its not so for those that it is hopefully you meet our guidelines for low and moderate income individuals and go to a vita site.” Rich said.

Rich also said that there are other VITA programs that have different eligibility requirements. “The eligibility across vita sites ranges so do some research as well if you don’t meet united way’s eligibility criteria you might be eligible to receive vita services at another location.” Rich said.

A list of where VITA centers are located is on the IRS’s website.