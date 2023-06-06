DES MOINES – Smoke from Canadian wildfires is making its way across the Midwest causing hazy skies in Iowa.

Smoke from wildfires can cause health issues, and the Canadian wildfire smoke is currently lowering Iowa’s air quality.

Dr. Shiraz Daud, a Pulmonologist at Missouri Baptist Medical Center, said that wildfire smoke can make things difficult for those with preexisting conditions.

“Mostly the patients are preexisting patients that already have lung problems are just feeling a lot more symptoms a lot more coughing a lot more wheezing a lot more breathlessness and so were getting a lot of calls about that.” Dr. Duad said.

The wildfire smoke is estimated to clear out of Iowa this Thursday.