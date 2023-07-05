DES MOINES, Iowa — The Canadian Wildfires aren’t the only source of air pollution that can lead to breathing problems. Fireworks smoke also contributes to poor air quality.

Dr. Matt Trump, a Pulmonologist at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center, said that fireworks can be just as bad as wildfire smoke.

“It’s all pollution it’s all products of combustion and anytime we bring that it that can be potentially harmful for sure.” Dr. Trump said.

Dr. Trump said that there will likely not be long-lasting health effects due to wildfire smoke because of how briefly it stuck around, however, for those with pre-existing lung conditions it can cause serious problems.

Last week Dr. Trump saw a spike in patients coming in with breathing issues, likely due to the poor air quality caused by the wildfire smoke.

Dr. Trump said that he recommends that patients pay attention to the air quality index.

“I always recommend they watch the weather, watch the news, watch the air quality index, the changes, use whatever outlet they go to for those and just be aware of it. And if it’s going to be bad stay inside, stay in a well climate-controlled area that’s got good air circulation. And as tough as it can be to do, to avoid putting yourself in a troublesome spot that’s what it takes” Dr. Trump said.