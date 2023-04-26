DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County plans to renovate a vacant building on Carpenter Avenue and turn it into the location for many mental and behavioral health services, including sobriety support.

The building would host a behavioral health clinic where people would be able to get prescribed medicine and treatment for mental health and a 24-hour crisis center, both of which would come from Broadlawns. There would also be a sober center for residents struggling with alcoholism to get directed to resources for help.

Angela Connolly, the Polk County District 5 Supervisor, said that the renovated building will help fill in gaps in Polk County’s health care.

“This is really the last piece that our community is missing. We’ve got, as I said the 23-hour crisis and this behavior health clinic has been in the community for a couple years. We’ve got mobile crisis and now we have the Cares team that goes out actually with the police or sometimes without the police if needed through the 911 dispatch that the city of Des Moines has. But this Sobering Center we have not had, so that’s the last missing piece that we’ve always wanted to get at and now we have it and we’re really excited,” Connolly said.

The sobering center is expected to open in 2024.