A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the overnight and early morning hours for parts of central and southern Iowa.

An initial band of light snow has moved across central Iowa as of late this afternoon, and most isn’t sticking to roads as I type this due to above-freezing soil and roadbed temperatures across Iowa. However, there have already been a few accident reports in to the newsroom, and there will undoubtedly be more during the overnight hours. Be wary of slippery conditions tonight and tomorrow morning.

Most of tonight’s accumulating snow looks to fall between around 7pm and 6am. Amounts will likely be heaviest in southeast and south-central Iowa. The Des Moines metro area itself will be amounts around two inches, with a little more possible if the storm path wanders a bit northwest. Amounts will taper off quickly northwest of an Omaha-to-Waterloo line.

Sunday will be windy and Monday breezy. Milder temperatures will move in for the end of the week.