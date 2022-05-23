IOWA — On Tuesday, another wave of rain will push into central Iowa with over an inch of rain in some spots by Thursday morning.

Cloud cover has already returned as high pressure moves out of the central United States. This leaves plenty of room for the low pressure system across New Mexico to move north.

Monday Night

The evening and overnight will remain dry and cloudy with less wind. Clouds are expected to hold temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s through early Tuesday.

Tuesday

Rain will start off light and spotty Tuesday morning, but expand in coverage from south to north during the late morning and early afternoon. The majority of the rain this week will fall between noon on Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

The wind will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday

Scattered rain showers will fall before noon on Wednesday noon with light and spotty showers expected during the afternoon and evening.

The wind will stay 5-15 mph and shift toward the northwest by the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.

Thursday

A few spotty showers will remain possible through Thursday as the low pressure system wraps around to the south of Iowa, but the majority of the day will be dry. Expect a northwest wind at 10-15 mph with highs in the lower to middle 60s.

Rainfall totals

Most of the area looks to get at least one inch of rain by midnight on Thursday with some even having the potential to see over two inches of rain. That is most likely in southern Iowa and northern Missouri. The next fully dry day will be Friday.

