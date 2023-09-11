DES MOINES, Iowa — Some of the heaviest rain in Iowa fell in the middle of the night in areas along and south of I-80. The drought conditions continue to get worse across the state. It has been dry all month. The highest totals were measured around Centerville this morning with around 2.33″.

24 Hour Estimated Rainfall Totals

An inch plus of rain fell in Northern Madison and Warren counties this morning. Corydon measured around 1.6″ for the heavy morning rain.

9/11/23 Rain Totals

Here is a complete list provided by trained spotters and the National Weather Service in Des Moines.

2 NNW Centerville 2.33 in

3 NNW Eldon 2.22 in

Allerton 5.1 E 2.07 in

Promise City 2.05 in

Allerton 1.91 in

Bloomfield 1.75 in

Numa 1.7 W 1.74 in

Prole 1.5 ENE 1.73 in

Massena 1.69 in

NEAL SMITH NWR 1.66 in

Seymour 1.65 in

Lamoni Airport 1.60 in

Corydon 1.46 in

Blakesburg 1.36 in

Blockton 1.35 in

Blakesburg 1.31 in

Moulton 3.6 ENE 1.25 in

Grand River 4.8 N 1.12 in

2 E Lamoni 1.11 in

Earlham 2.0 W 1.10 in

Norwalk 1.06 in

Greenfield 1.05 in

Windsor Heights 1.04 in

Russell 1.00 in

Altoona 1.5 SSE 0.99 in

Norwalk 0.98 in

Des Moines 4.5 WNW 0.92 in

Des Moines 0.92 in

Corning 0.90 in

Indianola 0.90 in

Hartford 0.90 in

Indianola 0.90 in

Pella 0.89 in

Williamson 0.3 N 0.85 in

Pella Airport 0.83 in

Ottumwa 0.82 in

Pella 0.81 in

Osceola 2.5 WSW 0.81 in

Oskaloosa 7.5 SW 0.80 in

3 NNW Pleasant Hill 0.79 in

Waukee 1.2 ENE 0.77 in

Osceola Airport 0.76 in

Lovilia 0.6 SSE 0.74 in

Des Moines Airport 0.74 in

New Sharon 6.3 SSE 0.69 in

St Charles 1.1 NW 0.68 in

Adel 0.6 SE 0.68 in

1 WNW Pleasant Hill 0.68 in

Atlantic 1 NE 0.67 in

New Market 4.7 N 0.65 in

Cromwell 0.1 S 0.63 in

Urbandale 0.5 ESE 0.63 in

Anita 0.6 S 0.60 in

Schleswig 0.4 NE 0.60 in

Greenfield 0.60 in Newton 1.2 WSW 0.60 in

Waukee 0.6 W 0.58 in

Ames Airport 0.55 in

Grinnell Airport 0.54 in

3 N Toledo 0.51 in

Grimes 0.51 in

Bondurant 1.0 NE 0.50 in

Ankeny 3.3 ESE 0.50 in

Ankeny 0.49 in

Adel 0.2 N 0.48 in

NW Johnston 0.48 in

Atlantic 0.47 in

Odebolt 4.7 NNW 0.46 in

Ankeny 2.3 NE 0.45 in

Ankeny 1.5 NNE 0.44 in

Johnston 2.6 W 0.43 in

Traer 0.43 in

Garwin 0.42 in

Ames 0.9 ENE 0.42 in

Dallas Center 1.5 E 0.42 in

Clutier 0.41 in

Fonda 4.5 NNW 0.41 in

Beaman 0.40 in

Jefferson 0.39 in

Marshalltown Airport 0.38 in

Gilbert 0.38 in

Dysart 0.31 in

Pocahontas 0.31 in

Webster City 0.30 in

Vining 0.2 ENE 0.30 in

Polk City 0.30 in

Churdan 1.0 S 0.29 in

Fort Dodge 1.6 ENE 0.29 in

Carroll 1.3 WNW 0.29 in

Boone 4.6 WSW 0.28 in

New Providence 0.28 in

Reinbeck 0.28 in

Polk City 1.0 N 0.27 in

Audubon Airport 0.27 in

Granger 0.27 in

Madrid 0.26 in

Sac City 0.25 in

There is one more chance of rain on the way Friday night and Saturday morning. It is going to be cooler this week with highs in the 70s.