IOWA — Rain lifted into Central Iowa late afternoon on Thursday and it’s been falling light to moderately through much of the overnight. No extreme rain fell but some good soaking totals have been measured. Here’s a look at some of those totals as of 6 AM:

Centerville 0.58″

Des Moines 0.53″

Chariton 0.53″

Iowa Falls 0.49″

Lamoni 0.49″

Perry 0.46″

Fort Dodge 0.44″

Knoxville 0.43″

Algona 0.39″

Audubon 0.38″

Osceola 0.35″ Pella 0.32″

Newton 0.31″

Ottumwa 0.30″

Ames 0.27″

Marshalltown 0.24″

Atlantic 0.20″

Oskaloosa 0.19″

Boone 0.19″

Grinnell 0.18″

Webster City 0.14″

The majority of totals have stayed at about a half inch or less across the state.

24 Hour Rainfall Estimates:

More rain and storms are on the way late tonight and again Saturday afternoon. Get the full details on our weather page here.