DES MOINES, IA — This last week in May is looking dry and warmer. The average rainfall in Des Moines in late May is usually close to 4″. Last year at this time, Des Moines recorded less than an inch and half of rain. Right now, almost 3.5″ of rain fell this month.

According to Justin Glisan, Ph.D., State Climatologist of Iowa, this will put Iowa down as the 20th driest spring in 151 years of records. The spring does not stand out in historical terms as we’ve had timely rainfall and drought conditions have improved significantly.

Summer Precipitation Outlook

Summer Temperatures Outlook

Glisan also points out the high probabilities of a shift to El Nino sometime in early summer; this means more thunderstorms in the eastern Pacific and when looking at analog years, not as dry and slightly cooler summers compared to the La Nina phase (that we were in for the last three summers). More details will be released looking at this summer’s weather pattern on May 31st.

June usually starts out with an average high around 78 degrees and ends with highs near 85 degrees.