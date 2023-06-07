DES MOINES, Iowa — With school out, families are looking for things to do throughout the summer. A perfect way to escape the heat and maybe learn something is a day at the museum and a national program aims to make it possible for everyone.

Organized by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), “Museums for All” offers people receiving SNAP benefits free or reduced admission to participating museums. All people have to do is show their EBT cards. The most a museum can charge them is $3.

According to the IMLS, kids who visit museums at young ages do better in school. That’s part of the reason why IMLS officials feel “Museums for All” is so important.

“Museums can inspire that love of learning. They really are that space where you can learn and never fail. You can’t fail a museum visit. And I think that’s something we really believe in and think that Museums for All offers that great opportunity to all families,” said IMLS Deputy Director for Museum Services Laura Huerta Migus.

There are several participating museums in Iowa. They include the Des Moines Children’s Museum in West Des Moines, the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden in Des Moines, the State Historical Museum of Iowa in Des Moines and Reiman Gardens in Ames. People can find a full list of participating museums on the “Museums for All” website.