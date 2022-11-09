DES MOINES, Iowa — Peanut M&M’s just came out. Butterball introduced its turkeys. Dwight Eisenhauer was in his second year as president. The year was 1954. That’s also the year of the election when Iowans last did what they did on election day in 2022: They elected Republicans as governor, both U.S. senators were Republicans and so were all members of the U.S. house.

State Curator Leo Landis provided the research from the archives through the State Historical Museum of Iowa from the outcome of the 1954.

(Image courtesy: Iowa Red Book)