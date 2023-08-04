DES MOINES, Iowa — Tax-Free Weekend is underway in Iowa and will last until midnight on August 5th.

Customers won’t have to pay any state or local taxes for clothing or footwear priced under $100 during the holiday.

The Iowa Department of Revenue defines clothing as “any article of wearing apparel and typical footwear intended to be worn on or about the human.” This excludes items like accessories, sports equipment, and school supplies. Check out the list of included items here.

While consumers can save some cash these next two days, small business owners like Vanezza Van Buskirk of VZZ Vintage in Downtown Des Moines say that the holiday can help bring in some new customers.

She said, “It has allowed more people to come in that way just because that way they’re enticed to have a little bit more additional savings and to check out what’s new in the space and what’s existing.”

Van Buskirk is the owner of VZZ Vintage, where she sells clothing, accessories, and decorations inspired by the 60s and 70s. Her shop will be open from 2-5 pm on Friday, August 4th and from 10 am-3 pm on Saturday, August 5th.

Iowa’s Department of Revenue says that all businesses that are open during the holiday are required to participate.