When Brad and Gina Perkins started a bed and breakfast and wedding venue on the edge of Ames five years ago, they never envisioned what exists today. Pigs, horses, cows, goats, turkeys, and kittens are filling the once empty acreage.

“It’s a stepping ground,” says Gina. “You start with something small so you can get to something big.”

The “something small” that happened, was something big. Their daughter Caitlin was diagnosed with autism.

“She was nonverbal until she was four-and-a-half,” Gina explains. “She was having no progress in traditional therapy because of anxiety and panic attacks, and after two weeks of therapy at our home at the farm she looked at me and said, ‘Hi Mommy.’”

That’s when the seeds of Cultivating Hope Farms were planted.

“We thought, if we can help one kid, maybe we can help two, or three,” says Brad. “And it just grew from there.”

They started with a shed and a few horses and goats, creating what would become Iowa’s first ‘care farm’, designed for people with disabilities.

“The farm is essentially a little bit of a trick,” Brad explains. “The animals, machinery, gardening…those things get the kids interested, so they don’t really know that they are learning. And it helps with behaviors or therapy or whatever it is.”

A young woman named Courtney has been here since the beginning and her mom says it’s been life changing.

“It’s just huge because they live a life that’s very programed by medical doctors or staff or people supporting them,” Courtney’s mom, Cindy, said. “The chance to feed the animals and to care for something else and to nurture them is amazing. This place has taken Courtney from being needy to needed.”

This place is rooted in family. Sammie Moorman has helped build the farm. She’s Brad and Gina’s niece.

“It’s awesome because I know what it’s like having a sibling with a disability and I know how isolating that is,” Sammie said.

Doctors told her parents that her little sister wouldn’t survive. When she did, they told them she would never walk or talk. Suzie beat the odds.

“She loved it out here,” said Sammie. Suzie died three years ago but her memory lives on at the farm. “We accept EVERYBODY and it’s awesome watching these kids come out here. At first, they’re all shy and timid and then all of a sudden they’re talking and laughing.”

It might seem small, but to these families it’s very, very big.

“She’s accepted for exactly who she is, she doesn’t have to adjust her behavior or put on a good show, she doesn’t have to do or perform anything, she can just come out here and be absolutely loved.”

Everything produced at Cultivating Hope Farms, from eggs and pork to honey, is donated to local organizations like The Bridge Home — a homeless shelter in Ames.

The goal is to expand Cultivating Hope Farms and offer programming year-round. If you’d like to donate, you can do so at Cultivating Hope Farms’ website.