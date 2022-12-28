Central Iowa is finally thawing out from blizzard conditions and a five-day arctic air outbreak that seriously disrupted travel and holiday weekend plans.

Wind chill temperatures all around the state dropped to -40° or colder, with many areas spending days at a time with actual temperatures below zero.

The stretch brought the coldest temperatures in nearly two years to the Des Moines and the memory of the cold and chaos will likely be remembered for quite a few holidays to come.

Meteorologist Brett McIntyre looks back, and breaks down some of the numbers.