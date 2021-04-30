 

How 10 Years of the High Trestle Trail Have Brought Change to Woodward

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WOODWARD, IOWA — 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of the High Trestle Trail – the bike route from Ankeny to Woodward via Slater and Madrid. Woodward mayor Todd Folkerts says those 10 years as a trail head for thousands of riders has been a boon for the small community.

“The number of individuals that we had come in your community, see our community and what a great little town it is. Automatically, people talk about moving there and we have a great school district along with that trail,” says Folkerts.

Meanwhile another town could soon be connected to the trail. Polk City was recently approved for a grant to connect to the trail. Work is also underway to connect the High Trestle Trail to the Raccoon River Valley trail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News