How 10 Years of the High Trestle Trail Have Brought Change to Woodward

WOODWARD, IOWA — 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of the High Trestle Trail – the bike route from Ankeny to Woodward via Slater and Madrid. Woodward mayor Todd Folkerts says those 10 years as a trail head for thousands of riders has been a boon for the small community.

“The number of individuals that we had come in your community, see our community and what a great little town it is. Automatically, people talk about moving there and we have a great school district along with that trail,” says Folkerts.

Meanwhile another town could soon be connected to the trail. Polk City was recently approved for a grant to connect to the trail. Work is also underway to connect the High Trestle Trail to the Raccoon River Valley trail.