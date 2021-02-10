House Republicans Advance Bill to Ban the ‘1619 Project’ in Iowa Schools’ Curriculum

DES MOINES, Iowa — A House Education subcommittee advanced a bill Tuesday that would ban Iowa public schools from incorporating curriculum from the New York Times’ 1619 Project, created by Waterloo native Nikole Hannah-Jones.

The project was published in 2019, and aims to reframe American history through the lens slavery in its role of the foundation of the United States.

“If one believes that this is a great country, then this great country will not be destroyed by being honest about that upon which we were built,” Hannah-Jones said in an interview with WHO 13 News.

Several other states have similar legislation in the works, which would decrease state aid for schools or colleges that include the 1619 Project or “any similarly developed curriculum” in class curriculum.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Skyler Wheeler, R-Orange City, said the project itself is about “politics, not history” — a sentiment that was echoed by several Iowans who spoke at the subcommittee hearing on Tuesday.

“It seeks to divide, not unify. It aims to distort facts, not merely teach them. It does so as leftist political propaganda masquerading as history,” Wheeler said.

Opponents to the bill argued that it should not be up to legislators to dictate the content of indiviudal classrooms. More than 50 lobbyists are currently registered against the bill.

Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, said it is important for Americans to have a full understanding of our nations’ founding, including all of its flaws.

“If the founding principals of this country are freedom and equality, how can this be so true? The ideal can be true but the principal itself is a theory in practice,” he said. “In theory it sounds great but in practice, my ancestors were not free or equal. Equality to this day is something we are striving for.”

The bill will now be eligible for consideration by the House Education Committee.