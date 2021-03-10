House Oversight Committee Questions Ames School Administrators About ‘Black Lives Matter’ Week

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa House Oversight Committee grilled Ames school administrators Tuesday over their Black Lives Matter Week of Action last month.

“Do any of you find it to be acceptable to provide curriculum on a hot button political issue, I find that to be an egregious abuse of your power, an abhorrent use of resources,” said Rep. Bobby Kaufmann (R) of Wilton.

During the district’s BLM Week of Action, teachers used free resources from outside organizations to teach students 13 Guiding Principles. Students were encouraged to practice something called “loving engagement” as a way of affirming LGBTQ+ Iowans.

One parent sent a complaint to lawmakers. Republicans say it’s inappropriate to discuss that topic with younger students.

District leaders have apologized for not giving parents more time to review those materials, but they also defended their actions saying the idea was to promote a more inclusive environment.



Jenny Risner | Ames community school district superintendent | <14:20 “Our data shows those students are experiencing mental health challenges on a regular basis,” said Ames Community School District Superintendent Jenny Risner, “It is my job ethically and morally to make ensure that I am doing everything I can to set a space for those students where they feel loved and accepted and safe.”

None of the lawmakers say the district broke the law and did not say whether there will be any consequences for the issues brought up.