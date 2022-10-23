DES MOINES, Iowa — House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, the third-highest ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, came to Iowa Sunday and lent his support to both Rep. Cindy Axne and governor candidate Deidre DeJear.

Clyburn addressed a capacity crowd at Creative Visions about his views for America, and how electing Axne and DeJear will help in that mission.

“Step up, Iowa,” Clyburn said. “You’ve got a tremendous history. Live up to that history. Do not let this moment pass.”

Axne and DeJear both took to the stage as well.

“We are up against a season of lies out there across this country,” Axne said. “They try and tear down the fabric of the republic that we all live in.”

“Some of you came with your church shoes today. I didn’t, because we have doors in our community that need to be knocked on,” DeJear said. “Are you going to leave these moments to go to brunch and go home, or are you going to fight for freedom today?”

Clyburn’s endorsements have been impactful in the past; political analysts believe his endorsement of Joe Biden before the South Carolina presidential primary two years ago propelled Biden to the Democratic nomination.

He says this election is too important for Iowans to sit out.

“The people of ill will are making very good use of their time,” Clyburn said. “What will happen to the people of good will? We must rise up.”