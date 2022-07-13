LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a house fire after a house exploded early Wednesday morning, the Le Mars Fire Department confirmed.

Witnesses told KCAU 9 that the explosion happened around 6:35 a.m. with the fire department arriving shortly after.

Multiple people were sent to a local hospital as a result of the explosion, friends of the victims told KCAU 9.

A Le Mars home that started on fire. This photo was taken on July 13, 2022.

Debris could be seen scattered around the area.

Robert Trobaugh, a witness who lived a couple of blocks from the explosion, told KCAU 9 that he woke up due to the explosion. He initially thought that something had hit his house until a neighbor alerted him of the situation.

“We could just see smoke and flames above the trees and we were like, “what is going on down over there?’ And we were coming through the alley, we were seeing a house or two that exploded and one was on fire next door,” Trobaugh said. “This was so close… I don’ know how to explain it. The impact was so hardcore. It rattled everything around here.”

He added that debris was scattered about a block away. He also said that everybody is okay.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew heading to the scene and will update as we learn more.