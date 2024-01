PERRY, Iowa — Amid Thursday’s tragic shootings at Perry High School visitors were still being welcomed to Perry at the Landmark Hotel Pattee. Jenny Ecklund is part owner of the facility. She took time to talk to WHO13 about the community of Perry.

On Friday, in addition to hosting guests, they also opened up for media needing working space on the story. They also hosted a news conference for the Perry School District, The City of Perry, and the Heartland Area Education Agency.