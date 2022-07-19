DES MOINES, IOWA — The 7-Day forecast continues to march 90s through the state for the rest of the week and most of the weekend, but – for now – most of Central Iowa will stay under the century mark for high temperatures.

Upper 90s have been tops in Des Moines this year, with the hottest day coming on July, 5th. The high that day was 97 degrees.

Des Moines has not hit 100 degrees for a high temperature since June, 17, 2021, when it was 101.

That is also only the fifth 100-degree temperature in Des Moines in the last 10 years..



In Iowa 100-degree days tend to be most common in periods of drought, so it is no surprise that the 1980s and 1930s are the most prolific years for 100-degree days in Des Moines. Dry air is easier to heat than moist air, so excessively muggy conditions tend to limit top-end temperatures.



And while 2021 has been dry so far, Central Iowa is only just beginning to slip into abnormally dry conditions. Severe and extreme drought conditions have been confined to Northwest Iowa through last week, and as such, those areas have seen the hottest temperatures.

Stay tuned to the forecast the rest of the week. The warmest weather is still set for Thursday-Saturday with a shot to see triple-digits in southwest Iowa.